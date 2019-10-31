Recently, I read some news reports about an advisory committee that Del. Steve Landes is proposing for the Augusta County clerk of circuit court, if elected. Not only was I impressed with the idea of an elected official seeking input and advice from the citizens, but the various groups and individuals Steve is working to include in the group.
It is refreshing to see a candidate seek input from citizens like you and me. Support Steve Landes for Augusta County clerk of court on Nov. 5.
Mary Garber
Weyers Cave
