Steve Landes has done a good job as state representative. He has been available, answerable to his constituents, focused, and maintains conservative values.
He was on the House Appropriations Committee, negotiating the differences between House and Senate versions of the budget. The state Constitution requires a balanced budget, so it was not easy to manage $58 billion. Many of his jobs in and out of the legislature have had him managing staff.
Electing someone with this experience as Augusta County clerk of the court is the right thing to do. I like the other people running, but they don’t have the background in the public and private sectors to do the job as well.
Deborah Fordham
Weyers Cave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.