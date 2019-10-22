Recently, I read Scott Rasmussen's Op Ed piece on the Constitution and particularly the large population states controlling the House and the smaller population states controlling the Senate. He concluded with the president must build consensus. In a pure America that would work. In this world of resist at all cost to America it isn't working.
The House is owned by California, Florida, Texas and New York as can be seen by Pelosi, (California) and Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, AOC (New York). Tiny Connecticut chimes in it means little. Sixty-nine percent rule the 31 percent in the House. Hillary, an Illinois girl, now New York girl, created the resist with help from those above. Where does the USA go from here? Only two paths for us exist; allow consensus or prepare for separation.
James Kerwin
Broadway
