In reference to my letter to the editor (“Green Team Gratitude”, May 17): One great thank you is needed to recognize a person whose name was omitted in order to adhere to the word count.
The Briery Branch Community Club’s Arbor Day project would not have had the shrubs to plant, would not have had the master plan layout and would not have had the need for the Green Team from Ottobine Elementary School to appear on our grounds to do the back-breaking work. The Arbor Day project owes a debt of gratitude to Master Gardner Di-Ann Pitts Hand for her generous donation of plants, shrubs and talent.
Dennis L. Cupp, President
Briery Branch Community Club
