Cover up by accusing? Are we a country of laws for all or do "powerful" entrenched rich one-way politicians escape? Normally, I would say not in my country! That was then, the appearance of one-sided law is thrown in our faces daily.
Starting with Bill Clinton's wife; she destroyed evidence while under investigation (a felony) then wiped 30,000 possibly classified pages from her server.
A young sailor sends his girl a picture of himself in front of his station (classified) and he is in jail.
Biden announces to the press as VP he told Ukraine's president to fire the prosecutor after his son or Ukraine would lose millions (a felony). The prosecutor was fired and your money was paid.
President Trump is under investigation for asking Ukraine about that incident; the House Democrats are screaming for impeachment and jail time! The constitutional law doesn't apply to all?
James Kerwin
Rockingham
