Since 1956, the signing of the Constitution has been commemorated Sept. 17-23. I encourage you to take some time to read through this enduring document. Of the written national constitutions, ours has lasted longer than any other in the world and has been used as a model for many other countries’ constitutions. Our public schools are focusing instruction on this piece of our history through the week. Isn’t it amazing that after 232 years, our country stands firm on this stable base?
Take the opportunity to talk to your children about the foresight of our forefathers. Bells ringing at 4 p.m. on Monday mark the anniversary. Let us honor our nation and its Constitution.
Lesa Calleo
Rockingham County
