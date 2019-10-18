Mr. Clague gave us sound advice when he suggested we “listen and read many sources of news” and “think about what is presented” (“Access News From Varied Sources,” Oct. 10). He then covertly suggests we dismiss Fox News for they advance President Trump’s “lies.” Accordingly, Clague could’ve honestly said most major networks in America will regurgitate the Democratic Party’s “phrase of the day.”
Politico Magazine tells us 7 percent of journalists were Republican in 2013. Their article, “The Media Bubble is Worse Than You Think,” indicates media is a reflection of their environment, clustered in bubbles of Democratic-controlled areas across America. Essentially, journalists will report as they have been programmed to think. Considering that, what is objective truth? Today, the once reliable Associated Press will headline articles with a liberal slant that doesn’t reflect facts reported within.
In following Mr. Clague’s charge, one must be willing to accept reality. This president, unlike most, is fulfilling his promises.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
(1) comment
Hear hear Major Owens! I agree with you.
