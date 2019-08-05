The son of a wealthy concrete company owner, Republican Del. Tony Wilt has proven his ignorance of and indifference to economic realities that have been hammering Valley workers for years. Even Arkansas has a minimum wage of $11 an hour and JMU is paying its workers a minimum of $12 an hour. But according to Wilt, it’s going to be Economic Armageddon if the minimum wage is raised in Virginia.
The stock market is at an all-time high. Yet, all the biggest richest companies and corporations have done in response is move everything they possibly can to China or Mexico to make even more money for their stockholders and top executives. Even Trump has been stunned by their callousness though as we know he has always been all about himself in any given situation. Republicans have been and will always be all about the rich. Valley workers need Democratic Party legislators.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
