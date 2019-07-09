An incident occurred on July 6 which reinforced my habit of looking both ways when pulling out on a green light. As I was heading west on U.S. 33 and approaching Va. 276, the light turned yellow when I was approximately 100 yards from the intersection. Since I was turning right, I moved into the right turn lane. I could see in my side mirror that a car behind me in the left lane was also preparing to stop. A car behind was approaching really fast and I could see that he wasn't stopping. At the last second, he veered into the unoccupied right lane and went through the intersection at about 60 miles per hour. A car entering the intersection would have been T-boned. Warning: If you are the first car entering an intersection and you don't look both ways, you are taking your life in your own hands.
Charlie Queen
Shenandoah
