Mr. Green and Mr. Benasher wrote that panhandlers are not homeless, they are druggies, too lazy to work, and scam artists. What proof do they have? My proof is I work with these people on a daily basis. I know them, their addictions, disabilities, and housing needs. The vast majority are homeless. Benasher asks for solutions.
We need a city and county inclusionary housing policy, a housing trust to create affordable housing, a local addictions rehab facility, a low-barrier year-round shelter, more street outreach and case management for disabled persons in supportive housing. These are proven responses to reducing homelessness (and thus panhandling). Benasher says let’s “do something positive.” Here it is: educate yourself on these approaches, write your county supervisors to work with City Council to enact and fund these policies, and donate to Our Community Place so we have adequate resources to carry out supportive case management.
Sam Nickels
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
All those "solutions" will just make the problem worse by attracting more vagrants to this area.
