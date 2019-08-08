Thank you, Onofrio Castiglia, for the timely article concerning the mistreatment of wild box turtles, and coverage of those denouncing any keeping of wildlife for the sole purpose of “entertaining” the public for sport.
I once wrote a letter to the DN-R on the same topic. My anger was, and still is, directed to drivers who try to hit a turtle while it is trying to cross a road. I hope that your article will find its way to Ed Clarke, at the Wildlife Center of Virginia. His show would be a great forum, as a way to make the public aware of what sort of abuse and destruction to our precious wildlife, and particularly, the box turtles, who may live over a hundred years, if left alone and protected, but for uncaring and stupid human beings.
Nell M. Alger
Broadway
