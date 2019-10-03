What will replace this humanistic world system we are currently living in? Our culture has lost any concept of the holiness of God and that we are accountable to a righteous God. Where do we turn for instruction on "how should we then live?" To a man or to God's holy word? No man is infallible, yet the word of God is infallible. It lays out how we should live and the way and the means of salvation for sinful man."
Neither the wisest constitution nor the wisest laws will secure the liberty and happiness of a people whose manners are corrupt." So wrote one of our founders. The Christian church has its work cut out for it. Our founders were primarily Christian and the documents they drafted reflected this. The difference between them and us is they really believed "the book." Where do you stand?
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Excellent letter Mr. Roberts!
