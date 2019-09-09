Well it’s official. Trump will not have to run a re-election campaign for 2020. The “new” looney toons have all spoken at the Iowa State Fair and once again, a lot of talking with very little said. The audience in attendance to listen to the dwindling number of Democratic presidential candidates included mostly farm animals and those in attendance for the free food it would seem.
With “Crazy Uncle” Joe Biden leading the polls declaring he was vice president when the Parkland mass shooting took place, which was actually last year and also stating that “poor kids are just as smart as white kids.”
Last but not least, he said he wants to separate truth from facts. Who wouldn’t vote for the man who Obama worked hard at keeping hidden out of sight? Yes, these are exciting times folks.
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.