Why is the city willing to spend $5 million for a stadium when many high school students have little interest in sports? There are nearly a half dozen athletic fields off Port Republic Road that are usually void of JMU athletes. Is there a reason JMU can't share?
It might be useful to determine the percentage of non-participating students and assign them to the new high school where technical/specialty courses (e.g. music/band, languages, arts, sciences, and business) could be taught there exclusively. Preplanned curricula should be less problematic than transferring athletes as Mr. Kohen suggested, and less costly to taxpayers.
On a related note: I hope every new school will be built with a pitched roof design allowing solar panels to be installed, which may reduce government energy costs (versus flat roofs which are susceptible to leaking). Energy producing rooftops are a better alternative than clearing forests for unsightly solar farms.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
