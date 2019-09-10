The Harrisonburg City Council may enact a Noise Ordinance on construction from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Imagine living next to a site where chain saws, jack hammers, pneumatic guns and rock drills (all 100+ decibels) operate 15 hours per day, seven days a week including holidays. That’s 105 hours per week. Hearing loss begins in a minute at these levels.
To the council’s credit, it studied jurisdictions surrounding Harrisonburg, and 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. was the norm.
Many comparable examples in Virginia, however, have more reasonable restricted hours: Fairfax (6 p.m.-7 a.m. weekdays); Blackburg (7 p.m.-7 a.m.); Portsmouth (6 p.m.-7 a.m.; Staunton: (6 p.m.-7 a.m.). The nation has many more examples.
For the residents of Harrisonburg, let’s tap the brakes and look closer at this ordinance’s impact on everyday family life. Let’s support Harrisonburg’s robust construction trades while protecting our existing citizens. Many other cities do.
Zack Germroth
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.