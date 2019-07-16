In his desperation to appease his shrinking “base,” Gov. Ralph Northam recently proposed a number of so-called “commonsense” gun-control measures, none of which would have prevented the recent Virginia Beach shooting.
On July 9 in less than two hours of General Assembly special session ordered by Northam to pass more gun control bills, the assembly adjourned to allow the state’s bipartisan crime commission to study proposals that might have prevented the shooting.
In lieu of using the Virginia Beach tragedy to push his own progressive agenda, the governor should have called for a blue-ribbon commission to study gun and mental health issues, similar to what Sen. Tim Kaine did as governor following a 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech that left 32 people dead and more than a dozen wounded.
As evidenced by the July 9 session, the Virginia Democratic Party’s goal is to strip away your Second Amendment rights.
James Poplar
Quicksburg
