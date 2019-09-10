I was pleased to see the front-page news article in the Sept. 5 edition of the Daily New-Record, featuring the celebration of the official opening of the first phase of the Northend Greenway. Kudos to the city officials, the Northend Greenway Steering Committee and everyone else who made that path possible.
I’ve been following its development for months, and have been riding my bike on it ever since it was paved. I’m proud to be part of a city which makes paths for pedestrians and bikes a priority.
Ervin R. Stutzman
Harrisonburg
