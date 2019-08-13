Once again the “leftists liberals” continue their war against the Republican Party. They still cannot recognize that Donald Trump is president of these United States. Will be through January of 2025. The reality is that even though the constant attacks are aimed at Trump, the attacks are truly aimed at us law-abiding and sensible members of the Republican Party.
The Democrats do not think we are capable of making good decisions and choices. But when the truth comes out, yes we are. The Democrats constantly and consistently remind us that they cannot figure out what is going on. Domestically or on the foreign front. They make the messes and we clean them up — or we attempt to. They have lost all credibility. They cannot recognize that most crime, criminals and gun violators reside within their ranks or followers — most notably large urban areas.
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
