According to the CDC, from 2006-2010 there were approximately 88,000 alcohol-related deaths annually, there are approximately 480,000 tobacco-related deaths annually and approximately 32,850 vehicular deaths annually, while there are approximately 40,000 firearms-related deaths annually, just over 66% of which are suicides, or just over 6.7% total fatalities when compared to vehicles, alcohol and tobacco.
Why isn’t the left concerned about vehicles, drinking and smoking? We hear cries of outrage about the NRA and the gun lobby, could it be that the automotive, alcohol and tobacco lobbies carry a lot of weight with the left and are left alone?
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.