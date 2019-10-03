The following, in part, was in the church newsletter dated Aug. 11, 2019, from the Parish Business Manager.
"We (the church) have been in constant touch with the Harrisonburg Police Dept. and the Mayor's office and have learned that the large quantities of panhandlers are not local people in need but panhandlers from out of town that appear to have organized themselves into a pseudo-business with a driver in a van being their chauffeur to locations.
In conversations with the HPD the panhandlers acknowledged that sole reason for panhandling in Harrisonburg is solely dependent on the fact that there are no laws for police to enforce and a bonus being that there are various levels of support even though they aren't truly in need."
So why hasn't the Mayor's office/ Harrisonburg Police Dept. instituted laws (loitering etc.) and enforced them for the betterment and safety of the community? Why do nothing as they apparently continue to do?
Joyce Alderisio
Rockingham
(2) comments
But Eric Olsen Getty swears these people are really homeless! He says he works with them every day! What he’s saying has just GOT to be true, doesn’t it? We shouldn’t question Eric the Great’s word, should we? The local government and police department seem to have a different opinion as to what is going on, and it’s also as I’ve described the panhandlers’ behavior in previous posts. The solution is simple, if you are thinking of giving a panhandler money, do what I used to do, which was provide them a list of local places where they can get free food, free shelter and free job training and give your money to those places instead. However, I learned quickly that panhandlers are not interested in any of those things. Regardless, your money does much more good at those places then directly in the hands of a panhandler.
This is what happens when you elect Demokkkrats to city council Joyce. You want to clean up this mess? Elect law and order conservatives to city council, and you'll see things change fast.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.