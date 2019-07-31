Vine and Fig, also known as New Community Project, provides housing for individuals and couples who have recently experienced traumatic situations. From my observation, almost all of the current residents have had to manage multiple health issues, ranging from diabetes and asthma to back surgery and various stomach issues.
As I learned more about the residents I recognized that although some receive government benefits by having Medicaid, they still experience hardships when searching for specialists and medications. In some cases, this has forced the individual to ration or go without their medicinal necessities for extended periods of time (examples are insulin for diabetes and Epipens).
Regardless of their current conditions, the residents that I spoke to agreed that there is a national need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines as well as making Medicaid and Medicare accepted by more physicians and specialists.
Alicia Maldonado-Zahra
Harrisonburg
