The president has sunk to a new low, matched only by the “very fine people on both sides” statement he released after Heather Heyer was murdered in Charlottesville two years ago.
Since none of the victims still in the hospital would meet with him, his staff had a 2-month-old infant who had been discharged brought back to the hospital. In a picture posted on the first lady’s Twitter account, the president is flashing a thumbs-up and grinning.
The baby’s parents were both murdered while shielding him during the El Paso massacre by a white supremacist who specifically targeted Mexicans whom he believed were invading America, echoing the president’s words.
The White House had the gall to claim that “It wasn’t about a photo op.”
Commentator Brian Klaas tweeted, “I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who would think the appropriate response would be flashing a smile and thumbs up. Something is wrong with him.”
Boyd Reese
Massanutten Village
