The Affordable Care Act brought dramatic gains in health coverage for Americans and was followed by years of slower health care cost growth. Under President Trump, the uninsured rate is again climbing as health care cost increases accelerate. The administration has brought back preexisting condition exclusions and now threatens Medicare. It is supporting a lawsuit that would end ACA insurance reforms and cause 20 million Americans to lose coverage.
It is up to the states to protect our health care. After dramatic Democratic gains in the General Assembly in 2018, Virginia finally expanded Medicaid, providing health coverage for over 300,000 poor Virginians. But more needs to be done. Republicans in the General Assembly have pushed for expanding junk insurance that excludes preexisting conditions. Brent Finnegan and April Moore will fight for solutions that protect consumers while increasing affordability of health coverage and health care. Vote for Brent and April on Nov. 5.
Timothy Jost
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.