In 2012, President Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (called “DACA”). DACA allows young people who were brought to the United States without documentation (called “Dreamers”) to remain in the country, get a work permit, and live without fear of deportation. Over 12,000 Dreamers call Virginia home. These are our friends and neighbors whose lives are here in the Valley.
The Trump administration wants to end the program, putting 700,000 young immigrants at risk. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Tuesday to determine their fate. Please join Virginia Organizing on Monday at 6:30 p.m. outside of the Holy Family Center at Blessed Sacrament Church to stand with our local immigrant community. We will be calling upon Sens. Warner and Kaine to protect our Dreamers by supporting H.R. 6, a bill that would provide permanent protection for DACA and TPS holders.
Amanda Dameron
Harrisonburg
(2) comments
The dreamers that are here now are protected. President Trump is trying to stop a loophole that is hurting Americas security and economy...please try being honest with your comments and tell the whole story!
You must have your head buried because Pres. Trump offered to take care of your "dreamers" but Pelosi and her minions blocked it.
