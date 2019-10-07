Thanks to Travis Rhodes' letter to the editor "Democrats, Blackface and the KKK", Sept. 30, for pointing out that Democrats also have a history of racism. No party or state can claim a clean past in this area. In addition, we still have widespread effects of that racism in wages, housing, and the criminal justice system.
Some local groups are dealing with some of these issues, for example, Faith in Action has been working to improve the criminal justice system. One important question for all of us moving forward is which candidates for the Nov. 5, 2019, election and for the 2020 election have platforms that try to reduce the effects of racism in the future.
It seems clear to me that Brent Finnegan and April Moore locally and the Democrats running for president are much more committed to fighting for equality than the GOP candidates. Let's remember the past but look to the future.
Burleigh Franks
Harrisonburg
