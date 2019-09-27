You’ve certainly heard about the Democratic plan to rapidly transition away from traditional energy sources — the Green New Deal. Even Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits it’s an unworkable plan that would devastate jobs and the working poor, yet Brent Finnegan has endorsed it! This year Virginia’s version was introduced in the General Assembly. Thankfully it didn’t pass, but should we have any doubt how Mr. Finnegan would have voted?
Instead of crushing government mandates, we should follow Tony Wilt’s example: tirelessly talk with our neighbors and prove the personal and business advantages of proactively protecting our environment. As a member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, Tony diligently works with our farming community to reduce the impact of agribusiness (resulting in the cleanest bay in decades!) while maintaining the production and wages earned by our farmers and their workers.
Reelect Tony Wilt! He secures environmental protections without kneecapping Virginia’s economy.
Matt Dale
Rockingham
