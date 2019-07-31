Luther wrote many years ago the natural man was “bound, miserable, captive, sick and dead, but who by the operation of his lord, Satan, adds to his other miseries, blindness: So that he believes he is free, happy, at liberty, powerful, whole and alive.”
This is the condition of everyone as the result of being “born in sin.” We sin as naturally as a new born bird sprouts feathers. Eph. 2:3. Sin is nothing more than putting myself first, wanting my way. We are not sinners because we sin, we sin because we are sinners. The reformers got it right as they spoke of God’s grace. Read the story of John Newton, who wrote “Amazing Grace.”
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
