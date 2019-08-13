As we reflect on the events in Charlottesville two years ago, we remember Heather Heyer who lost her life as a result of hate. We also should remember that two Virginia State Troopers lost their lives in a helicopter crash after they had been observing the march from the air — doing their jobs to protect us. Three lives gone too soon.
Hadley Whitlock
Rockingham
(0) comments
