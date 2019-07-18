That was nice of the DN-R in an editorial to cast a hopeful glance toward Pope Francis, that he might be reversing “Clericalism” and corruption, but as those of us who follow the news from Church Militant know, he’s not. In fact, he just created a fake post for his friend-and-crony, Argentine bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, so that Zanchetta can leave Argentina, and thus maybe avoid his Argentinian August trial for seminarian abuse. This is all so that the man can be “assessor” and oversee the church’s real estate, notwithstanding that he’s also under church investigation for financial mismanagement.
Last winter, Francis unilaterally shut down our own USCCB bishops from creating transparent, lay-led, sexual-misconduct review boards. The “Gay Cabal” remains in the Curia, and the famous, “un-corruptible” Cardinal Viganò remains in hiding.
Those of us who are faithful Catholics want a Federal RICO/Racketeering investigation of the entire U.S. Church.
David Rudmin
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.