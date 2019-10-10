In calling for an “all-of-the-above” energy policy dictated by the marketplace (Editorial, Oct. 5, 2019), the editor ignores the current failure of the market to fully reflect the costs associated with fossil fuels. Fortunately, others recognize that failure, leading to the introduction of a number of bipartisan bills in Congress to put a price on carbon. If the editor really wants the market to decide, he/she should support such legislation.
Regarding the editor’s concern for “reliable ‘baseload’ generation,” advances in technologies for natural gas combustion, such as the “Allam Cycle” (which allows efficient CO2 capture and storage) will make conventional fossil fuel power plants obsolete. Furthermore, advances in energy storage in combination with computer-allocated load distribution in a nationwide, high-voltage, direct-current grid will ultimately allow renewable energy to meet our electricity needs without any fossil fuel-based baseload generation. The editor should embrace the future and leave fossil fuels to the past.
Leslie Grady Jr.
Rockingham
(1) comment
You make an excellent point that the paper's editorial could be a beacon on the future, of enlightenment.
