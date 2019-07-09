Ms. Charen in her June 24 forum, (“Elizabeth Warren’s Terrible Plan,” DN-R) was very misleading. She rightly said the top 1% of earners took home 19.7% of income. She failed to mention that their 37% of taxes puts them at a tax rate of less than a nurse, truck driver, secretary and on and on.
Whether you agree or disagree with Mrs. Warren, you should look at facts and not political posturing as presented in Ms. Charen’s commentary. The “wealth tax” is not a wealth tax, it is an attempt to have those who are making huge amounts of money to pay at least the same percentage of income in taxes as those who make millions less and need help to have a middle class living.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
(2) comments
If their tax rate is less than the average ordinary income tax rate, then income is coming from a tax advantaged asset (ie real estate) Therefore, that income isn't secured by anything other than someone paying rent, dividend, etc. That money is at risk, and was probably already taxed at income levels. So the idea that the mega-rich pay less in taxes is ignorant for a number of reasons.
I don't think Mary Lou is accurate, whether by design or error. Tax rate Taxable income bracket Tax owed 10% $0 to $9,700 10% of taxable income 12% $9,701 to $39,475 $970 plus 12% of the amount over $9,700 22% $39,476 to $84,200 $4,543 plus 22% of the amount over $39,475 24% $84,201 to $160,725 $14,382.50 plus 24% of the amount over $84,200 32% $160,726 to $204,100 $32,748.50 plus 32% of the amount over $160,725 35% $204,101 to $510,300 $46,628.50 plus 35% of the amount over $204,100 37% $510,301 or more $153,798.50 plus 37% of the amount over $510,300
