Diane Dimond’s viewpoint, “Wanted: Leaders to Tackle Mass Shooting Epidemic,” DN-R, Aug. 19, conveniently seeks to mislead those less informed with her rant about “automatic weapons” in that fully automatic weapons have not been available to the general public since 1968 without going through a most strenuous and expensive federal process.
Please get the facts straight, Ms. Dimond.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.