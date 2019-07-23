I couldn't agree more with the sentiments of the editorial, "A Governor's Judgement," July 18, regarding the governor of Tennessee continuing the tradition of honoring Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest every July 13.
The editorial correctly pointed out the massacre of black soldiers at Fort Pillow under the command of Forrest, and his involvement in the founding of the Ku Klux Klan.
One key point the editorial omitted, sadly, was the fact that Forrest was a Democrat.
We should never honor, in any way, the legacy of racism in this country. It is time to abolish both Nathan Bedford Forrest day, and even more importantly, the Democrat Party. Perhaps then healing can begin.
Travis Rhodes
Dayton
