The editorial of Tuesday, July 30 “Election Security And States” argues against expanding the federal government’s role in protecting states’ election systems. “The bottom line in 2016 is that not a single vote was altered by the Russians anywhere in the United States.”
The article leaves the erroneous impression that Russian election influence was ineffective. On the contrary, it was devastatingly effective, because the aim of the “psy-ops” campaign was to change minds not votes.
For chilling revelations about the “weaponization” of digital personal data, see the Netflix documentary “The Great Hack.” Richard Patterson summarizes (The Bulwark, June 21):
Through indifference and venality, [Facebook] enabled malign actors, including Cambridge Analytica and the Russians, to target users with hatred, disinformation, and propaganda which undermines free and fair elections around the globe. ... Arguably, [this] had a material influence on both America’s 2016 presidential campaign and Britain’s Brexit referendum.
Dave Pruett
Harrisonburg
