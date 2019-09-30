I was thankful for George Lampron’s letter, “Response To The Problem is Evil,” Sept. 16. Now, I fully understand that it was my truck’s fault and not my own that I found myself doing 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Bad truck! Evil truck! It wasn’t my fault at all!
Now on a more serious note, regarding his other comment; yes sir, God is always doing His “duty,” the fact that evil happens is because He lets us sinful wicked people make choices and we don’t always make the right one.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(1) comment
You are correct Jeff. God gives us a little something called "free will". It is up to us to choose good over evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.