Article by Rita Dunaway is great. (“Absurdity in Denying Facts,” DN-R, Aug. 24). Physical characteristics should be simple enough to define what sex you are. Then comes the questionable person? Researching tells me that one out of 2,000 babies may be born with double sex organs etc. Now those not knowing what a male and female are in reality, should we change the world for the few who are born differently? Numbers do matter. If those that are affected choose to not be helped, should we cater to them? Not I.
Daniel Hogan
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.