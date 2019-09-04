Some of Rita Dunaway’s columns of late, especially of Saturday, June 8 and Aug. 24, reject the idea of transgenderism. The APA, the American Psychiatric Association, has a diagnosis in its DSM5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition), published in 2013, of Gender Dysphoria, or Transgenderism.
While psychiatry is a soft science, psychiatrists have years of post graduate education and decades of study of human behavior. What does Rita Dunaway know that thousands of psychiatrists don’t?
Rita Dunaway also apparently rejects gay marriage, implying she rejects homosexuality as well.
It becomes apparent that homosexuality and gender dysphoria are the result of a biologically determined brain variant.
When one considers the social ostracism, the discomfort and pain of the drug regimens and surgery required to change sex, it is also apparent that no one is going to do this on a whim as Ms. Dunaway suggests.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.