Harold Roberts: “The Problem is Evil,” Sept. 10. The world is not more evil. Humans are humans. As an older person, I have seen the world turn a few more times. God has not done his or her duty with wars, famine and disaster. The evil comes when people won’t speak of real issues and will only spout the Bible.
Guns with large magazines are evil, true. Some people are evil, but that is likely due to a mental condition. If God did his or her duty there would be no evil to kill tiny kids, people at concerts doing no harm.
George Lampron
Broadway
