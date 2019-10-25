On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters across the commonwealth will be returning to the polls to elect our state government. I am proudly supporting Chris Runion to be the next delegate for the 25th House of Delegates. I have known Chris for many years as a dedicated husband, father, hardworking civic-minded person, and a solid small businessman in the central Shenandoah Valley. I believe he seeks this office to continue the excellent representation that the 25th has enjoyed in the past.
Chris has been active as a leader in Rotary, Boy Scouts, and served more than eight years on the Rockingham County Planning Commission. As he has traveled within the 25th, many of you have been able to meet and get to know Chris, and hopefully you will lend your vote to Chris on Nov. 5. Please join me and support Chris on Election Day.
William Kyger
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.