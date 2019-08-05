The “kooks on the left” have achieved such a level of not being credible it is no wonder nobody is paying attention to them. The working class minorities are living better now than at any other point in history.
As the Russia probe has been proven once again to be a fabrication from the Clinton cronies out to get Trump, the cries of racism continue to echo throughout the liberals’ mouths every time Trump or any other Republican challenges the actions of certain Democratic leaders. We see the total mess in cities run by liberal Democrats and then wonder why these leaders are more concerned about illegal immigrants at the border and elsewhere than they are with their own constituents in their own cities and states. The “third world” conditions in the inner cities are far worse than what’s on our southern border. Shape up, or ship out.
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
