As American soldiers are sent to Saudi Arabia, it is worth remembering that:
— This is the country of origin for 15 of the 19 terrorists responsible for 9/11.
— The families of the 9/11 victims are still suing the Saudi government for helping to coordinate those attacks.
— Saudi Arabia is a country that treats women as second- or third-class citizens.
— In Saudi Arabia religions other than Islam are not tolerated. In return for oil, American soldiers will be helping to prop up one of the most corrupt governments in the world, while the Saudi royal family sing “Onward Christian Soldiers.”
J.J. Leary
Fulks Run
