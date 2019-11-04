Researchers will come up with an idea and post it for other scientists to observe. (This is called an hypothesis.) Other scientists will then examine this data and contact the first researchers to share their conclusions. The hypothesis is now tested over and over by many scientists in the light of new data. The scientists then come to a second hypothesis (conclusion). This second step will be examined for years until a final conclusion is reached. Even then the conclusion may be reexamined and changes made if needed. (This tends to drive nonscientists crazy as they ask why the scientists can’t make up their minds.)
At this exhaustive point in the research the scientists may formulate a more final conclusion. Today, this is where we are with climate change. Ninety-seven percent of all climate scientists believe that Climate Change is real and that the world is in peril. Sadly, it appears that the world is not ready to accept their research.
Robert E. Dixon
Harrisonburg
(13) comments
Climate change is a natural occurrence, man made climate change is made up by liberal nut jobs to make themselves feel important. The latest news is that the antarctic ice is expanding. For you libs that means getting larger (freezing).
Ah yes, the old 97% myth trotted out again by an Alarmist believer. Billnon explains the fallacies of the myth ( it was busted years ago, but the media does not explain that publicly), with the facts and history of it. Excellent job.
LV, you create a false dichotomy like the old west....”you’re either with us or agin us” .
There is some science that some people agree on...and other that is more like a cheap dime novel. Novel type entries would be the re-re-adjusted temps that some of the “scientists in the alphabet agencies” contort to fit a hockey stick pattern. Some actual small amounts of warming, or sea level rise, mostly in line with historical averages are known to exist.
You get other people in the agencies or UN, who are the “political scientists”. They are the ones who distort existing data and future predictions, based on the guessing models. This has all been exposed before and is common knowledge for anyone that follows this issue. “The only thing new is the history you don’t know” HsT
When has the scientific consensus ever been wrong?!?! No one is denying climate change. They are debating the cause.
Either climate change is legit or it is a conspiracy of unprecedented scope. Which do you figure is more likely?
Dear LVW, don't know if you're asking that of billy or me. I personally don't believe it's that simple. There's lots of money, power, and politics involved in the climate change debate - those things tend to corrupt the actual science. Remove those items from the debate and let's see where the science leads.
Or, they are just flat wrong. Remember: there used to be a "scientific consensus" that the world was flat. Just in my life time there have been consensus opinions about a global freeze and ozone depletion.
Often it takes a long time for accepted "scientific consensus" to adapt to conflicting scientific fact/s. Example: the relatively recent discovery of dinosaur tissue in what was formerly thought to be fossilized bone. So scientists are left with: 1) either dinosaur tissue *can* survive millions of year, or 2) the dinosaurs are *not* millions of years old.
Somewhere in between
Climate change is an industry. There are universities and think tanks that continue to get millions in funding as long as they keep producing reports that have results that they (who give the money) want. There are many scientists who have quit climate science because when they believed it, their work was published and rewarded, when they ultimately concluded they were wrong, their work was dismissed, NOT published, and they were not given new studies or assignments. There are scientists who admitted that as long as they keep the "it's us" reports coming, their paycheck will continue. It is, perhaps, the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the world's population. Their stories are out there, but you will never find the fake news media covering it. They're too busy helping propagate the fraud.
It’s NOT that 97% of scientists think climate change is real. It’s “ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.” A claim that many scientists have vocally disagreed with, calling it inconsistent, biased, and incomplete (missing many submitted abstracts). They have called on NASA to *honestly* report their findings. When you refuse to include the reports that do not specifically claim it’s humans, it’s 97%. When you include ALL reports submitted and do not cherry pick the ones you like, that number is less closer to 34%. But that number doesn’t suit the alarmists, so they do what they always do, lie, distort, deceive and ‘fudge’ the numbers until they are scary enough to release to the public. Richard Tol, David Legates, Willie Soon, William Briggs, Christopher Monckton, Roy Spencer, Neil Frank, David Henderson, Alex Epstein, Ian Tuttle, Justin Fox, and Michael Bastasch are among those scientists who have exposed that phony 97% number. They’ve forced correction to the Oreskes report. They got authors of other reports to “acknowledge that these methods cannot determine the overall percentage of scientist who agree.” They have also found that “many of the scientists whose papers were evaluated by Cook claim their research was inaccurately categorized which raises basic questions about the study’s reliability.” They also exposed some of the fuzzy math used to arrive at 97%: “this total did not include the 66.4% of all papers that did not take a position. In other words, at most, Cook et al. found that *ABOUT ONE-THIRD* of peer-reviewed papers containing the search terms “global warming” or “global climate change” endorse the consensus viewpoint—a far cry from 97%. If these scientists want to be taken seriously, they need to stop being caught fudging data and intentionally manipulating results.
Excelent post, billy.
Dear Mr. Dixon, if only science were that simple. In reality, politics plays a huge role in which scientists are selected for tenure at research universities and consequently what research is funded, accepted for peer review, published, etc. The tenure and peer-review processes themselves are incestuous in their enforcement of conformity that can and does stifle the advance of science at times. Politics plays as much of role in climate change “science” as the actual science itself does. That is why many people reject the notion we are on brink of self-destruction with global warming.
Amen to bishopboy and billnonymous.....excellent posts!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.