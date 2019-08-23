This is a true story: A person walks into a store with an axe and axes a customer in the face, causing a severe laceration with fractures and hits another customer. Fortunately, no one was killed. Found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to nine years in prison, the sentence was appealed and another five years was added to the previous sentence and the person is eligible for parole in 2025.
Here’s an idea — anyone convicted of willfully committing a crime involving the use of a deadly weapon (gun, knife, hammer, axe, etc.) is sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole. Anyone convicted of such a crime that results in the death or maiming of another is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
My point is the sentencing of individuals convicted of intentionally committing a violent crime involving a deadly weapon needs changing.
Michael Brown
Rockingham
