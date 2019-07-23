Social justice warriors fight hard every day for what is frequently neither just nor of social benefit. The right of foreign citizens to cross open borders illegally and not be sent home. The right to vote without ID. The right to jump to the front of the line in college, the workplace or social welfare programs based on gender, skin color or lifestyle.
If we want a reason to get mad and protest, how about Communist China? Uncounted multitudes of Falun Gong, underground Christians and other prisoners of conscience have been murdered in recent decades. Why isn't this talked about more? Despite all the Left's ballyhooed social causes, every American still occupies a place of huge privilege and blessing. We too often exaggerate social divisions. Let's regard one another first as Americans rather than our various hyphenated identities.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
