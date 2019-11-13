I'm sure our president would relish the editorial "Trump Makes Good on Pledge," Nov. 7, stating that "President Donald Trump rightfully seized his first opportunity to pull out of the Paris climate accords on Monday."
Most of us, including many of his advisers, are aware that Trump is not a team player. He has referred to himself as the team. We have observed that he doesn't value global organizations, not agreeing that we need each other for the good of our planet. He has called climate change a hoax. I fear what move might come next by the "stable genius."
Ruby Lehman
Harrisonburg
Every single competent, experienced person in the Trump administration has either quit or been fired, and they all tell the same story: Trump is an impetuous, ignorant fool. Yet the Trump faithful stand by their man, and criticize anyone who doubts him. So, exactly who has the "syndrome" here?
They quit or were fired because they tried to undermine Trump and what he wants to accomplish as a duly elected president. If I hire someone who doesn't do what I tell them to do, they're fired. You know who else has been fired? Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Josh Campbell, Jim Rybicki, Jim Baker, John Carlin, Bill Preistap, Pete Strzok, Lisa Page, Mary McCord, Mike Kortan, Michael Steinbach, David Laufman, Randy Coleman, Sally Yates, John Giacalone, Rachel Brand, Trisha Anderson and many more deep state swamp rats who have been under federal investigation for months. Rybicki, Baker and Preistap flipped and have been cooperating fully with Horowitz's and John Durham's investigation. So they can call Trump whatever names they want, they're just pandering to people such as yourself and we get that.
Trump was right to pull out of the sham Paris accord. Why should we, as the world’s leader in emission reductions, be forced to eliminate our current power sources while countries like India and China are allowed to build coal fired power plants for years to come. That’s just one of the many reasons why the accord was a sham. The global organizations Trump doesn’t value are the ones who think we’re dupes that can be easily fleeced for billions of our tax dollars. Obama, the stable attendant, is no longer president and the days of him being blindfolded, spun around three times, kicked in the behind and pick-pocketed by other countries are gone. There will also be no more scam arrangements where the US sends hundreds of millions in US aid to countries like Ukraine, whose government turns around and gives that aid to companies like Burisma, who turned around and gave the Biden family members upwards of $7.1 million dollars WHILE Biden was VP. The Ukraine also led the entire world in foreign personal donations to the Clinton Foundation WHILE Hillary was Sec of St. These things are NOT coincidences and you phony liberals know if it was Trump’s charity receiving tens of millions from Ukraine, you’d be demanding federal investigations. But we get what we *always* get when it’s a Democrat, your hypocritical and compliant silence.
Excellent post billnonymous!
