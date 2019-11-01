On Election Day I will vote for Stephen Morris for the North River District representative to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. In my view, he has the courage to speak out on issues that are important to the future of this county.
I have not heard candidate Jeff Slaven make such public statements. When citizens of the district were addressing the county's incompetent handling of the Seawright Springs matter, Morris took a stand with the citizens. Although not yet elected, Morris is regularly present at supervisor meetings making public comments about important matters.
We need a representative who is transparent, has the courage to take stands, and is ready to challenge the status quo at the government center, qualities which I have observed in Morris. He appears to care for the best interests of the citizens.
I encourage the citizens of the North River District to vote for Stephen Morris.
Don Hawks
Mount Sidney
