It has been my honor and privilege to know and support Steve Landes for many years. He has served us well as our representative in Richmond, and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so as clerk of the court.
Steve has always listened to his constituents, and has made our concerns a priority. If there was ever a time when we needed someone with strong moral values, integrity, and the ability to get things done, it is now. I can think of no one who could better fill these requirements than Steve.
Please join me in supporting Steve Landes in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. He has proven himself a leader, and we cannot afford to lose him.
Johanna Bailey
Grottoes
