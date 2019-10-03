I work with the homeless every day, but my hardest interactions are with people who are housed and employed judging those who are not. Jesus warned us not to judge others, lest we be judged ourselves. It is not OK to look at someone we don’t know and judge them by claiming to know their story. I’ve repeatedly heard public figures and private citizens falsely claiming that most panhandlers are scam artists who are aren’t really homeless or are on drugs or just lazy.
I can personally attest to the fact that all of those panhandling are homeless, and I can also tell from personal knowledge that they have traumatic stories that are much deeper than the bigoted and false narratives we tell each other. I implore this community to suspend judgment, seek understanding, and stop insisting on counterproductive punitive policies.
Eric Olson-Getty
Harrisonburg
Stop judging them? Just get them out of town, most of them are not from around here. Enforce every law they break: jaywalking, littering, public urination, loitering.
They will get the hint.
How about anyone that loves these panhandlers so much invites them into THEIR homes, feeds them from THEIR refrigerator, allows them to shower in THEIR bathroom and sleep in beds next to THEIR children? Sound OK? Speaking as one of those "deplorables" I don't care if they choose to be homeless or not just get them out of our intersections. Just an FYI... one of those poor, downtrodden homeless men actually works out at Planet Fitness. Poor, downtrodden? Don't think so!
Eric.........………..Here comes the Trump attackers. You are gonna get it for taking a point of compassion. They claim they know the Bible, but they don't live the Bible. I see the homeless every day and deal with them. I just keep remembering that old saying,"Love thy Neighbor".
The Trump attackers? What a bigoted comment that was. Let me try that….you must be one of those haughty liberals who LOVES to tell other people what to do with their money! Our family volunteers at our local food bank and we donate food to that pantry. Our tax dollars are used to get these people food, shelter and assistance. These ‘panhandlers’ are not interested in that kind of assistance or they wouldn’t be doing what they are doing. So Isaiah 58:10 right back at you, liberal bigot.
