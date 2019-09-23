As a student worried about paying for college and my student loans after graduation, I’m thankful that this year our representatives in Richmond decided to “freeze” tuition. This is a welcome relief for students and parents.
Thank you to our own representatives, Mark Obenshain and Tony Wilt, for their support of this effort. They’ve got my vote in November.
Alexander Rodriguez
Harrisonburg
