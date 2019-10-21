An Oct. 15 DN-R editorial "Name the New High School" suggests that it is time to drop references to "HHS2" and choose a real name for the planned new high school. It seems reasonable to suggest that a new high school should be named for someone born in Virginia who played a prominent role in our country's progress through the 20th century, but who has not otherwise been sufficiently recognized. With this in mind, I believe it would be most appropriate to adopt the name Ella Josephine Baker High School.
David Carothers
Harrisonburg
